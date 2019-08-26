As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Value Rose, Cwm Has Upped Stake; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Lowered Its Stake in American Campus Communities (ACC) by $10.77 Million

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 115.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 49,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 91,543 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, up from 42,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 946,582 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) by 8.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 229,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.68M, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in American Campus Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 294,858 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cap Fund Mgmt reported 98,138 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gradient Invs Lc has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ycg Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 562,602 shares. Stonebridge Management owns 5,050 shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc holds 0.73% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 142,629 shares. Pitcairn Communications owns 4,833 shares. Motco has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 0.11% or 1.55 million shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 4,600 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Co accumulated 452,976 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Personal Capital Advsr, a California-based fund reported 579,478 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt owns 10,850 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile accumulated 8.72M shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Risk Mngd Div Eq (ETJ) by 39,019 shares to 6,375 shares, valued at $59,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 43,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT).

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Campus Communities declares $0.47 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Core Spaces Announces Strategic Partnership with Goldman Sachs – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Campus Communities Needs To Show The Money – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Campus Communities Appoints Carla PiÃ±eyro Sublett to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corecivic Inc by 176,758 shares to 198,588 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 10,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 766,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital reported 54,508 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 971 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust invested 0.02% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 720 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legg Mason holds 2.85% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) or 788 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 19,587 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer And has invested 0.02% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 98,396 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 262 are held by Shine Investment Advisory Incorporated. Blackrock has 0.04% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 16.88 million shares. Vanguard holds 0.04% or 20.15M shares. Mariner Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 9,061 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.02% or 19,325 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.05% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Meeder Asset accumulated 1,457 shares.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.20M for 25.20 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.