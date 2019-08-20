As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Value Rose, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Trimmed Position; Luxor Capital Group LP Has Lowered Position in Facebook (FB) as Share Price Rose

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 26,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 11,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.81. About 9.10 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Questions about Facebook personal data mining persist; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ECONOMY-Is it just a cold, or something more serious?; 19/03/2018 – France to get tougher on social media hate speech – PM; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica to File for Bankruptcy After Misuse of Facebook Data; 10/04/2018 – Senator Kennedy of Louisiana criticized Facebook’s user agreement during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on Tuesday; 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants like Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. House Commerce panel April 11 – committee; 22/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-A question of trust; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg delivered the keynote address at Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference Tuesday; 22/04/2018 – Facebook â€” with its reach of more than 2.2 billion users â€” already holds enormous power over the news that people consume

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 75,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 706,381 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.42M, down from 781,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 1.93 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership owns 332,413 shares. Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tealwood Asset Management accumulated 10,133 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tru stated it has 6,002 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Factory Mutual Insurance Company has invested 2.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 403,431 shares. Kings Point Cap has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wildcat Mgmt Lc holds 4.11% or 42,053 shares in its portfolio. Mengis Management reported 5,931 shares stake. Amer Century holds 8.13 million shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Com (Wy) reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bowen Hanes And stated it has 1,294 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Lc has 2,149 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meet Group Inc by 1.96 million shares to 11.86 million shares, valued at $59.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waitr Hldgs Inc by 695,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.69 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 57,373 shares to 788,272 shares, valued at $24.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eversource Energy by 83,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.91 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.