As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder West Coast Financial Trimmed Position by $2.15 Million; Redmond Asset Management Raised Its Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Position by $421,122

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 7,504 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74.55. About 1.07 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.51 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. It is down 3.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pennsylvania Tru Co accumulated 4,230 shares. Gabelli Funds owns 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 30,250 shares. Foothills Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 16,048 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor reported 31,586 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Company Lc accumulated 499,755 shares. Ally has 0.65% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 50,000 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Boston Family Office Ltd Com holds 0.25% or 34,055 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent & holds 0.02% or 12,125 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Comml Bank Usa holds 0.04% or 3,975 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Management reported 9,460 shares. Kings Point Capital reported 7,641 shares stake. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas has invested 0.57% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cullinan Assocs Inc accumulated 142,629 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $608.04M for 26.25 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $423.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28,810 shares to 66,549 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (NYSE:HY) by 5,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

