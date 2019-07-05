As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder West Coast Financial Lowered Holding by $2.15 Million; Hcp (HCP) Market Valuation Rose While Washington Trust Bank Cut Its Holding by $461,373

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 91.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 14,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 16,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 1.08 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,504 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 1.91M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 0.18% stake. 5,618 were reported by Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 4,135 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company has 1.64% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Stearns Services has 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,490 shares. 5,021 are owned by Northstar Group Incorporated. Lincoln invested in 4,315 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Management owns 90,877 shares. Perritt has invested 0.15% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sumitomo Life Ins invested in 25,907 shares. National Bank Of Stockton stated it has 2,955 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 160,980 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 9,589 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0.51% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bessemer Grp Incorporated owns 1.83 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 26,540 shares to 64,271 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 35,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13M for 25.69 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HCP’s profit will be $205.54 million for 19.16 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.