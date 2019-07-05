As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Price Rose, Holder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Upped Its Holding; As Nike (NKE) Valuation Declined, Neville Rodie & Shaw Raised by $359,436 Its Stake

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 4,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 146,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.15. About 2.53 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 4,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,598 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 41,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $86.86. About 5.61M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval

