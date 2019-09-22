As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Price Rose, Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Lowered Its Stake; As Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Market Valuation Declined, Lee Danner & Bass Upped by $414,290 Its Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 6,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 24,520 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, down from 31,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.88B market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is up 7.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) by 28.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 4,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 21,939 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, up from 17,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 3.34 million shares traded or 2.02% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – TRANSACTION, WHICH WAS FUNDED WITH CASH, ALSO INCLUDES REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINALS IN CALLAO AND IN PAITA; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 24.98 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 18,354 shares to 24,682 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $945.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,930 shares to 317,718 shares, valued at $17.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,403 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).