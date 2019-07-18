As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Price Rose, East Coast Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; Lafitte Capital Management LP Trimmed Full House Resorts (FLL) Stake by $880,354 as Valuation Declined

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $73.79. About 1.51M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.885. About 10,504 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 31.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 28/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 7.54% STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 28/03/2018 – Gamco Reports 7.5% Stake in Full House Resorts; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy; 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss $4.3M; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Rev $37.9M; 26/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Closing of Its Registered Direct Offering; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 19/04/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – CITY’S RULES REQUIRE ACTUAL RESOLUTIONS & ORDINANCE TO BE FORMALLY ADOPTED AT SECOND MEETING, EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN MAY 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 80,143 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com reported 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bath Savings Tru holds 62,681 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Ltd has 0.14% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). M Hldgs Secs reported 1.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.1% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.63 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.62 million shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited invested in 258,850 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Macquarie Grp Inc Inc Ltd has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 32,917 shares. Ima Wealth, a Kansas-based fund reported 1,110 shares. Endurance Wealth accumulated 35,700 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life invested in 4,600 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.87 million shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.17M for 25.62 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39 million and $403.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 1,741 shares to 128,605 shares, valued at $23.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Capital reported 263,605 shares. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Gabelli Funds Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 5,000 shares. 1.12M were reported by Teton Advisors Incorporated. Moreover, Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 4,000 shares. Kennedy Capital Inc reported 1.31M shares. Park West Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1.30M shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) owns 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 17,397 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp owns 22,478 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Group has 0.01% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 54,400 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc reported 27,280 shares. Penn Management has invested 0.02% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc stated it has 978,092 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 11,051 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $78,850 activity. THOMAS CRAIG W bought $44,400 worth of stock.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.