As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Price Rose, Bokf Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.15 Million; American Investment Services Has Boosted Chevron New (CVX) Position by $763,338

Bokf decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 16,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 182,612 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, down from 199,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $70.45. About 2.52M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 129,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, up from 123,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $118.67. About 3.82M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela oil assets threatened with seizure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Narwhal Mngmt has 27,545 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. The Arkansas-based Longer Invests has invested 2.95% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com reported 25,264 shares stake. United Kingdom-based Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.99% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wisconsin Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.3% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Incorporated Adv invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 994,811 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Com owns 43,225 shares. Moreover, Freestone Lc has 0.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,875 shares. Mirador Capital Prtn Limited Partnership invested 1.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Trust invested in 2.25% or 28,800 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc invested in 110,720 shares or 2.21% of the stock. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 92,628 shares. Forbes J M And Llp reported 0.26% stake. Anchor Capital Ltd Co reported 3,471 shares.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,040 shares to 7,168 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 6,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,991 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has 0.78% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Forte Ltd Liability Corp Adv holds 0.34% or 13,621 shares. Stoneridge Invest Limited Com stated it has 47,272 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Rockland Tru owns 146,910 shares. 258,080 were reported by M&T Bankshares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 400 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Llc holds 1,042 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory accumulated 0.01% or 750 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 683,136 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 10,086 are owned by Patten Patten Tn. Smith Salley & Associate invested 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Barnett And Company reported 5,421 shares stake. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 294,200 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Thomasville State Bank reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 468,513 shares to 538,513 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 32,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).