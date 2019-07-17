As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Share Price Rose, Anchor Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake; Brown Capital Management Stake in Abiomed (ABMD) Has Trimmed by $2.43 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 7,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 86,827 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, down from 94,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $73.83. About 572,143 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 8,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352.02M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $261.04. About 80,949 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 30.88% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES 2019 GAAP OP. MARGIN 28% TO 30%; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 35,247 shares to 215,856 shares, valued at $32.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 671,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13M for 25.64 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Transom Capital, GTCR, Palladium, Volkswagen, Ford, Hillenbrand – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Bond market on verge of tripping a signal that could lead to sharp sell-off – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 15,783 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc holds 0.03% or 10,693 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Oakworth Cap, Alabama-based fund reported 2,333 shares. 1.87 million were reported by Commonwealth Retail Bank Of. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 14,336 shares. Kanawha Management Limited Liability invested in 86,532 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 59,772 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Company accumulated 7,089 shares. 525,414 were accumulated by Kames Cap Public Limited. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 1.43 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Cullinan Assoc has 0.73% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 142,629 shares. Swedbank reported 0.71% stake. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 153,616 shares. Moreover, Dearborn Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 37.18% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.78 per share. ABMD’s profit will be $48.45M for 60.99 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Abiomed, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 757 shares. Moreover, Virtu Finance Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 9,055 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Covington Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 15 shares. Financial Counselors holds 0.03% or 2,594 shares in its portfolio. Biondo Inv Advsrs Ltd Company owns 63,915 shares or 4.58% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.09% or 243,611 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability holds 101 shares. Navellier & Associate invested in 27,163 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 3,800 shares. 42 are held by Parkside Financial Bank. Pnc Services invested in 0% or 13,528 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 2,326 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 12,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 445,406 shares to 3.22 million shares, valued at $209.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Hydraulics Corp (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 22,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

More notable recent Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abiomed Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ABMD, CVS, VLO – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Abiomed (ABMD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Buy ABIOMED At $170, Earn 7.2% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.