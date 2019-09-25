As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Value Rose, Ycg Has Trimmed Its Holding; Mosaic Co New (MOS) Position Upped by Managed Asset Portfolios Llc

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 48.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 205,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 625,620 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.66 million, up from 420,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 3.90M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 558,339 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.08M, down from 562,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.24. About 2.36 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership holds 757,509 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability invested in 50,618 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 56,501 are held by Jane Street Group Lc. Swiss Bancshares reported 1.19M shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 220 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated owns 48 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. John G Ullman & Associates Inc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Advsr Asset Management stated it has 36,581 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Capital Ltd Partnership has 215,078 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. James Investment Rech Incorporated owns 7,845 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 1,000 shares. Davidson Investment Advsr has invested 1.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 3,270 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 800,823 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $473,466 activity. 12,998 shares were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K, worth $249,692 on Wednesday, August 21. $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Isaacson Mark J.. $49,902 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T on Tuesday, September 10. $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Freeland Clint.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $635.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,620 shares to 107,727 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 29,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18 million for 25.44 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

