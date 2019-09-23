As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Value Rose, Richard C Young & Company Has Raised Its Position by $480,670; Lvw Advisors Has Lifted Its 3M Co (MMM) Position

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 241.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 2,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 3,736 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $648,000, up from 1,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71 million shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 61,157 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, up from 54,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.88B market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is up 7.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 846,456 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Dearborn Prtn Ltd has invested 1.69% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Whittier Com has 164,318 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr, Colorado-based fund reported 7,520 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 260,375 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd reported 2,750 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 9,866 are owned by Cohen Lawrence B. New England Rech Management holds 0.72% or 6,145 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Company accumulated 276,316 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 10,260 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Salem Mgmt Inc holds 0.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 6,675 shares. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 96,933 shares. Martin & Communication Incorporated Tn has 5,617 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 418,486 shares. 1.40M were reported by Principal Fin Gru.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $361.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,310 shares to 2,134 shares, valued at $215,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,555 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.43% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 100,150 shares. Buckingham Capital Management Inc has invested 0.44% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 815,548 are held by Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price holds 2.37% or 92,500 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 747 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Limited Co owns 26,785 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Burns J W And Ny holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,855 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 3,584 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 4,000 are owned by Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Lc. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Rodgers Brothers has 1.28% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 95,607 were accumulated by Congress Asset Management Ma.

