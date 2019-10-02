As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Value Rose, Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Increased by $6.53 Million Its Stake; Eulav Asset Management Has Raised Equity Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Holding by $955,900

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 56,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82M, up from 48,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $133.33. About 60,696 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS)

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 235.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 92,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 131,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.39M, up from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $70.8. About 599,204 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 14,000 shares to 43,200 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.32 million shares or 0.69% more from 80.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company reported 203,640 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc holds 0.07% or 3,220 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 63,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.04% or 278,600 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 562,451 shares. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America has 2.02% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.03% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 6,373 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 12,237 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bb&T Corporation, North Carolina-based fund reported 13,376 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk has 0.03% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 9,992 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 0% or 25,687 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerset Com holds 20,725 shares. Moreover, Elm Advsrs Llc has 0.21% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Gamble Jones Counsel owns 0.16% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 25,748 shares. Stearns Fincl Gp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,996 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd stated it has 548,797 shares. Ci invested in 0.04% or 98,100 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.34% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ledyard Bancshares accumulated 8,974 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na invested in 0.35% or 1.12M shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 0.21% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 76.50M shares. Lynch In, a Indiana-based fund reported 28,905 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Aviva Public Ltd holds 322,981 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 0.07% or 6,665 shares. Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 58,000 shares to 357,355 shares, valued at $28.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 238,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,767 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

