As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Valuation Rose, Ycg Has Decreased Holding; As Enbridge (ENB) Shares Declined, Harvest Fund Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 5,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 562,602 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.52M, down from 567,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 387,500 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 2.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 11.24M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407.65M, up from 8.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 368,057 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 26.00 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,564 were accumulated by Beacon Financial Group. Moreover, Whittier has 0.17% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 80,420 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Manikay Prns Lc has invested 5.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Weiss Asset LP has 3,076 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Group Llc has invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Korea Inv Corporation holds 717,500 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 3,786 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Commercial Bank Incorporated owns 26,468 shares. Jefferies Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 364,283 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa owns 9,831 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Albert D Mason Incorporated holds 28,442 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,095 shares.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 2.33M shares to 39.78 million shares, valued at $974.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 380,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47.02M shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp.