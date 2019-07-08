As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Valuation Rose, Oppenheimer & Company Has Raised by $847,212 Its Holding; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Share Price Rose, Indus Capital Partners Has Cut Stake

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 12,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,240 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 57,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 146,839 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 83.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 391,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, down from 471,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $438.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $169.65. About 2.71M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 5,538 shares to 25,492 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 11,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,249 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 3,666 shares. North Star Invest Management Corporation reported 17,522 shares. Cwm Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 91,543 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,084 shares. Bartlett Communications Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 58,315 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has 18,213 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Covington Cap Mgmt reported 96,795 shares. Fisher Asset Lc invested in 536,971 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 588 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Manhattan invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The Pennsylvania-based Towercrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hourglass Cap Limited Com reported 10,198 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp has 5.15 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 588,319 shares to 641,721 shares, valued at $105.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bright Scholar Ed Hldgs Ltd by 75,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).