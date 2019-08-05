As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Valuation Rose, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Decreased Its Holding; As Boeing Co Com (BA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Cut Holding by $756,666

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 28.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 97,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 246,885 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, down from 344,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $68.8. About 3.47 million shares traded or 5.90% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $331.06. About 5.36M shares traded or 16.12% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation Says Combined List Price of 6 Boeing 787-9 Aircraft is US$1.69 Billion; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $601.11M for 24.57 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 31,035 shares to 967,737 shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 10,696 shares to 26,976 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.34 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

