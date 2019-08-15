As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Strategic Financial Services Cut Stake by $2.84 Million; Security National Trust Co Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $325,399 as Share Value Declined

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 41,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 4,965 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 46,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.46. About 1.63 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 37,927 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 35,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $130.15. About 3.48M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Co L L C owns 23,186 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fairfax Ltd Can has 0.85% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability reported 54,005 shares. Moreover, Us Bancshares De has 1.48% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New England Inv And Retirement has invested 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Garrison Bradford & holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,700 shares. 189,344 are held by Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas. 37,043 were reported by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Montrusco Bolton Invs holds 1.33% or 147,405 shares. Welch Grp Ltd Liability holds 3.12% or 202,654 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Scotland Gp Incorporated Pcl accumulated 167,606 shares. Old Natl Natl Bank In has 1.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Incorporated Adv holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 41,361 shares. Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 1.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.78M shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Lc holds 6.71% or 98,854 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loudon Management Limited Liability accumulated 3,440 shares. Prudential Financial has 844,314 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Dubuque Financial Bank And owns 4,170 shares. Private Asset holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 111,555 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cap Fund Sa invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). National Asset reported 8,438 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 90,271 shares stake. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 41,057 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Aristotle Mgmt Limited Com reported 26,762 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.7% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Investec Asset Limited has 1.29M shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc reported 366,304 shares. Colony Limited Liability Co invested in 28,790 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 492,431 shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $76.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 17,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).