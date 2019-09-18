As Colgate Palmolive (CL) Market Valuation Rose, Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Upped by $2.45 Million Its Holding; Duquesne Family Office Has Upped Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding by $30.69 Million

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 101.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 34,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 68,427 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90M, up from 33,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $70.77. About 2.80M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 59.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 652,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.74 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.32 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 4.52M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Investment Prns Inc, a New York-based fund reported 175,673 shares. Newfocus Gru Ltd Liability Com owns 20,693 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Triangle Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Berkshire Asset Management Pa reported 6,386 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc owns 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 350 were accumulated by Estabrook Mngmt. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,932 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Howland Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 42,981 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 853 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs holds 0.09% or 4,457 shares. Prudential Public Limited has 0.25% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 17,175 shares. Signature Estate & Investment Advsrs Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). City Holdg accumulated 29,472 shares.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $192.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 15,455 shares to 5,550 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 14,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,492 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

