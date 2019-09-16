As Colgate (CL) Valuation Rose, Toronto Dominion Bank Lifted by $24.06 Million Its Holding; As Toro Co (TTC) Shares Rose, Carderock Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 52.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 338,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 985,389 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.60 million, up from 646,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 4.46 million shares traded or 36.86% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 5,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 63,687 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, down from 68,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $74.16. About 470,037 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 24/05/2018 – TORO CO – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL 2018 TO BE ABOUT 4 PERCENT; 07/04/2018 – Motor racing-Toro Rosso’s Gasly stunned by Bahrain qualifying heroics; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.71 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q EPS $1.21; 04/04/2018 – Motor racing-Honda replaces Toro Rosso engine parts for Bahrain GP; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS, MAKER OF SPREADER/SPRAYERS,; 15/03/2018 – F1Fanatic: Toro Rosso exclusive: “I was convinced Honda are in a better position”; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Adj EPS $1.20; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 13/03/2018 – The Toro Company to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Analysts await The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. TTC’s profit will be $49.04 million for 40.30 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by The Toro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.58% negative EPS growth.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $264.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 47,898 shares to 91,511 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,981 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold TTC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 1.70% more from 82.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management invested 0.11% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 18,400 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Co accumulated 9,528 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Highstreet Asset has 0% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Driehaus Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) or 13,452 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 16,314 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,879 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Com has invested 0% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 182,289 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 96,800 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Chilton Investment Limited Liability Company invested 0.75% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Signaturefd Llc stated it has 232 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.15 million shares.

More notable recent The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Toro Company (TTC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Toro Company’s Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Roomba, but for cornfields’: Toro and U of M developing farm-focused robot mower – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Toro’s Q3 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Crude Oil (CL:NMX) Latest Futures Prices, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $46.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transalta Corp (NYSE:TAC) by 103,346 shares to 5.40M shares, valued at $35.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 287,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,274 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).