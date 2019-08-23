As Colgate (CL) Valuation Rose, Holder Wendell David Associates Decreased Holding; Cognios Capital Continues to Hold Position in Intel Com Usd0.001 (INTC)

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 6,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 115,520 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 121,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 2.97M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 (INTC) by 432.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 39,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,527 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 9,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 28.21 million shares traded or 26.22% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot Comm Inc Ma has 0.1% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 11,462 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 126,412 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Nv reported 3.07 million shares. Cambridge Tru Com holds 0.2% or 62,094 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi invested in 332,621 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Flippin Bruce & Porter reported 0.97% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sprucegrove Ltd has 483,340 shares. Tctc Holdings Limited Liability Company invested 1.7% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 13.88 million shares. Bar Harbor Tru Ser invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory invested 0.4% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mufg Americas Holdg Corp owns 0.92% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 594,967 shares. 53,248 are owned by Virtu Financial. Van Strum Towne stated it has 0.5% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.63% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intel, Lenovo partner on HPC and AI – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Intel Overtakes Pfizer as Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Nvidia’s Newest Competitor Is One Of Trump’s Biggest Foes – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,260 shares to 27,778 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 21,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,379 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $642.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 225 shares to 2,169 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt (NYSE:DIS) by 5,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.80 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Higher pricing lifts Colgate-Palmolive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Limited holds 19,435 shares. Td Asset Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 14,300 are owned by Notis. Renaissance Investment Group Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,839 shares. 71,500 are held by Bright Rock Capital Mgmt. 3,000 are held by Sadoff Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Amer Investment Services accumulated 6,188 shares or 0.13% of the stock. M&T Bank & Trust accumulated 0.09% or 258,080 shares. Cohen Steers invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Grisanti Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 520 shares. Bryn Mawr Co holds 38,148 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.18% or 10.91 million shares. Asset Strategies invested 0.32% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 400 were reported by Sit Inv Associate Inc. Sandhill Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 8,676 shares.