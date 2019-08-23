As Colgate (CL) Valuation Rose, First Hawaiian Bank Has Decreased by $513,264 Its Stake; Texas Yale Capital Has Lifted Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Holding by $411,700

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 79,505 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 70,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 223,817 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 16/04/2018 – NEP: NZ Live Owners Ray Standidge, Tony Parton and Roger Randle to Remain for Two Years; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M, EST. $254.0M; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to sell Canadian wind and solar assets to CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cfr Of Nep/Ncp Holdco, Inc.; First Lien Debt Downgraded To B2; 24/04/2018 – NEP SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B, EST. $1.09B

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 53.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 7,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 6,466 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443,000, down from 14,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 2.97M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 3,854 shares to 10,062 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL) by 9,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IVV).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Higher pricing lifts Colgate-Palmolive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.80 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,852 were accumulated by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company. 11,466 were reported by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Psagot Inv House Limited reported 2,730 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 15,645 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation reported 62,649 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Ltd Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 2.29M shares. Fil Ltd holds 7.97 million shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Dodge And Cox invested in 0% or 14,000 shares. Amarillo National Bank & Trust reported 0.2% stake. Franklin Resources invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Whittier holds 80,420 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Symons Capital Mngmt invested in 2.35% or 79,790 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital Mngmt invested in 53,220 shares. Ent Finance Serv Corp owns 337 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Llc invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.27% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 788,500 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 226,085 shares. First Republic Management Inc has 11,498 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 25,560 shares or 0% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca), California-based fund reported 2,857 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Lp accumulated 26,676 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 2,000 are owned by Fifth Third Financial Bank. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.01% or 598,933 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability invested in 28,712 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Llc accumulated 3.25 million shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 13,700 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.16% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).