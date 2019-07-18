As Colgate (CL) Stock Value Rose, Rathbone Brothers Plc Cut by $1.04 Million Its Holding; Hs Management Partners Stake In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Has Lifted

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 15,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,330 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39M, down from 210,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.75. About 2.74 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 132,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.99M, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.57. About 5.10M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.61 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week, July 15 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Disney’s Summer Box Office Success May Actually Be A Bad Thing – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Would Advertising Work for Netflix? – The Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Hulu Now Has “Clarity” Under Disney Control, Plans to Bet Big on Original Content – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

