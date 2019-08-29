As Colgate (CL) Stock Rose, Welch Group Has Lifted Stake; American Financial Group Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Has Trimmed by $1.48 Million

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 916,101 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 23,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 375,288 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.72M, up from 351,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 1.94 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C

