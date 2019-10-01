As Colgate (CL) Stock Rose, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Cut Its Stake; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Decreased Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Holding as Stock Rose

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 26,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.91 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $73.51. About 3.18 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 30.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 411,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 939,191 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.87M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 3.25 million shares traded or 49.39% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18 million for 25.88 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 12,988 shares to 62,452 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 18,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 58,021 shares to 863,623 shares, valued at $69.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).