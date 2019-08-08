As Colgate (CL) Shares Rose, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Raised Position by $23.72 Million; J2 Global Communications (JCOM) Holder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Raised Position

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 348,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 4.42M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302.64M, up from 4.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $70.44. About 3.71M shares traded or 10.74% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Communications Inc (JCOM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $79.72. About 756,007 shares traded or 87.19% up from the average. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 39,500 shares to 132,934 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 29,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,918 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Of Delaware invested in 0.15% or 13,194 shares. Moreover, Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma has 0.12% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 10,834 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Optimum Investment Advisors owns 600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Grisanti Cap Lc holds 0.02% or 520 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Lc holds 6,661 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pacific Investment Mgmt invested 0.21% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Wells Fargo Mn holds 7.84M shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1,715 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 5,298 shares. Fiduciary holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 195,182 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt reported 324,112 shares. Duncker Streett Inc has 0.41% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 25,654 shares. 4,400 were accumulated by Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability. Bb&T holds 274,086 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Gam Holdg Ag holds 4,390 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 12,121 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,256 shares. Rothschild & Com Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated holds 439,328 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 28,747 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 31,449 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) or 16,500 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited reported 11,033 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 185 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 92,520 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Pembroke Mgmt Limited has 0.27% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 10,008 shares.

