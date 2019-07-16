As Colgate (CL) Share Value Rose, Sandy Spring Bank Decreased Stake by $570,724; Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Holder Sir Capital Management LP Lowered Position by $2.30 Million

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 8,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,493 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 34,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.27. About 2.11M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 59.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 109,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 185,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 421,393 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.79 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.38% or 19.78 million shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Company reported 29,702 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Arete Wealth Advisors Lc has 10,029 shares. Rowland And Com Counsel Adv holds 3,562 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Investment has 0.18% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Grandfield & Dodd holds 27,106 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Limited Liability has 5,094 shares. Towercrest Mngmt holds 0.14% or 7,299 shares. Bluemountain Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 26,468 are owned by Wesbanco State Bank Inc. Essex Investment Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 27,092 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited has 5.55M shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.39% or 61,262 shares in its portfolio. The Indiana-based 1St Source Bancorp has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Value Etf (IUSV) by 12,438 shares to 281,008 shares, valued at $15.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 6,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (VCSH).

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 2.33M shares to 2.66 million shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 666,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS).

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.27 EPS, up 28.95% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.03% EPS growth.