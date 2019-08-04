As Colgate (CL) Share Price Rose, Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Trimmed Stake by $1.04 Million; Jensen Investment Management Decreased Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holding by $367,080

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 15,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 195,330 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39M, down from 210,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 3.44M shares traded or 4.96% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 1,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 53,369 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.22M, down from 54,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40M shares traded or 34.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 25.43 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 46.18 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

