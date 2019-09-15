As Colgate (CL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Gofen & Glossberg Has Trimmed Stake; Caledonia Investments Plc Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Stock Value Rose

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 59,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 417,267 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.88 million, down from 476,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 6,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 141,468 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.14 million, down from 148,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 4.46M shares traded or 36.86% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 24.90 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5,026 shares to 32,962 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 1,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgemoor Invest Advisors Inc invested in 0.03% or 2,797 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 13,886 shares. Texas-based Fayez Sarofim & Com has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 336,846 were reported by Meyer Handelman. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Lc owns 27,606 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id invested in 0.05% or 7,900 shares. World Asset Mgmt holds 57,228 shares. Moreover, Maryland Capital Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 250,200 shares. Bridges Investment Management has invested 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Triangle Securities Wealth Management has invested 0.53% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bowen Hanes And Communications owns 445,020 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg owns 3.22 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Lincoln Ltd owns 10,984 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Financial Inc has 3.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15.21M shares. Alethea Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,900 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Quantum Capital Mgmt invested in 9,346 shares. 896,828 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 7,701 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 36,801 were reported by Cim Investment Mangement. Archon Prtn Ltd Liability Co invested in 3.16% or 119,000 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc invested 3.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whale Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv has invested 4.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). United Amer Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) accumulated 163,344 shares. 187,993 were accumulated by Torray Limited Liability. Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Liability Company owns 383,020 shares. Inv has 35,560 shares for 6% of their portfolio.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 18,500 shares to 175,478 shares, valued at $28.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.