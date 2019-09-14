As Colgate (CL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dillon & Associates Has Trimmed Its Position; As Invesco LTD (IVZ) Stock Price Declined, Holder American Financial Group Decreased Its Position by $1.00 Million

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 6,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 111,359 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02 million, down from 117,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 4.46 million shares traded or 37.30% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.12 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 6.04M shares traded or 10.01% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 02/04/2018 – Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends; 10/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE TOTAL AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH MARCH 31 WERE $951.3 BLN; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Net Asset Value(s); 02/05/2018 – Invesco Sees VRDNs as ‘Very Good’ Short-Term Muni Bond Strategy (Video); 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Rev $1.36B; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco US HYFA Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Invesco names Tom Sartain senior portfolio manager; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q EPS 62c; 29/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $323.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 710 shares to 898 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 3,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 24.90 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. Johnson Ben F. III bought 10,000 shares worth $213,700. On Friday, June 7 WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $272.47M for 7.50 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.