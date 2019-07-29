As Colfax (CFX) Stock Value Rose, Cooke & Bieler LP Has Boosted by $1.39 Million Its Position; As General Electric Co (GE) Shares Rose, Taconic Capital Advisors LP Raised Stake by $3.11 Million

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 845,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.44M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 27.02M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes 1st-qtr profit tops view on oilfield services growth; 11/05/2018 – Ll BAO GE GROUP LTD 8102.HK – QTRLY REVENUE HK$101.6 MLN, UP 33.9%; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer talks General Electric and sell-off threats in a strategy session with callers; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not looking to buy all or part of General Electric, he told CNBC on Friday; 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – EUROTUNNEL AND GE PARTNER TO INCREASE TRAFFIC IN CHANNEL TUNNEL; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 11/04/2018 – GE FRENCH UNIONS CALL FOR NEW EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT W/ GOVT: AFP; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Colfax Corporation (CFX) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 48,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.56 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.76 million, up from 6.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Colfax Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.49. About 654,824 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 17.73% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Colfax Announces Completion of Tangible Equity Unit Offering – GlobeNewswire” on January 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Colfax Announces Pricing of 6.000% Senior Notes due 2024 and 6.375% Senior Notes due 2026 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Colfax Announces Pricing of Tangible Equity Unit Offering – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Colfax Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CFX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colfax Corporation: Do The ‘Cold Facts’ Behind This Company Offer Investors An Excellent Investment Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) by 13,780 shares to 514,513 shares, valued at $63.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 711,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.41M shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 925,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

