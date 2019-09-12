As Colfax (CFX) Share Value Declined, Cardinal Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Chartist Maintains Position in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 2067.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 2.39 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 2.50 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.11M, up from 115,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 416,303 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94B, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $8.25 during the last trading session, reaching $535.65. About 286,738 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold CFX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 110.61 million shares or 3.89% more from 106.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Prtn, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 95,525 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 155,657 shares. 2.50 million are owned by Cardinal Limited Liability Ct. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 161,972 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 118,888 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 61,651 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 338,446 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 16,400 shares. Moreover, Profund Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). 69,110 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 171,200 shares. Sasco Capital Ct reported 1.12% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 945,590 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fb Finl Corp by 251,240 shares to 823,863 shares, valued at $30.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 689,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Verra Mobility Corp.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0.02% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 5.83% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 24,929 are owned by British Columbia Investment Corporation. Ruggie Capital Grp Inc stated it has 6 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. East Coast Asset Lc accumulated 38,355 shares. Waddell & Reed invested in 0.32% or 285,267 shares. Davis R M has 0.76% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 46,755 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 402 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Chartist Ca, a California-based fund reported 177,268 shares. Jag, a Missouri-based fund reported 32,459 shares. Prelude Mgmt Llc stated it has 170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Counselors holds 6,275 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Lc holds 0.03% or 2,246 shares. Bridges Management reported 35,330 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Co has 84 shares.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $157.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Bank (KBE) by 858 shares to 14,656 shares, valued at $635.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Mid (MDYG) by 3,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,163 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 20 (IWM).