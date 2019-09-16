As Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ghost Tree Capital Decreased Its Stake; Xilinx (XLNX) Shareholder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Decreased Stake

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 61.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 530,356 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES RE-SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FO; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – COHERUS BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 70C; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS SEES CHS-1701 EUROPEAN APPROVAL OPINION IN 2H OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 60.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, down from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.24. About 1.59 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M

Analysts await Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 141.38% or $1.23 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. CHRS’s profit will be $25.11M for 14.03 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Coherus BioSciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 540,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $21.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold CHRS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 62.66 million shares or 0.54% more from 62.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Cap Prtn Gru Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Susquehanna Llp owns 54,110 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.16M shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 5,156 shares. The New York-based Phoenix Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Principal Fincl Grp reported 0% stake. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Com holds 2.41M shares. Tekla Mngmt Lc accumulated 291,419 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 227,199 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 301,675 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 315,554 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 27,814 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 63,400 shares.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88M for 28.29 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.