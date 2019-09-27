As Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Shares Rose, Morgan Stanley Has Increased Holding by $352,836; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lowered Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Holding by $3.58 Million; Shares Rose

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 38.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 16,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The institutional investor held 57,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, up from 41,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 419,969 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Appoints Samuel Nussbaum, M.D. to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts and Acknowledges Coherus BioSciences Biologics License Application of CHS-1701 (Pegfi; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 14/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – FDA PROVIDED A BIOSIMILAR USER FEE ACT ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 3, 2018

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 127,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 438,498 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72M, down from 566,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 28.66 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – Bank of America Confronts AI’s ‘Black Box’ With Fraud Detection Effort; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America said in a statement Thursday that its policy, first stated in April, on refusing to finance manufacturers of military-style weapons for civilians “is unchanged.”; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS PROPOSAL FOR INDEPENDENT CHAIR GETS 30.7% SUPPORT; 17/04/2018 – Fitch: Bank of America’s Performance Continues to Improve; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference; 11/05/2018 – BofA’s Hard Line on Assault Rifles Can’t Please Anti-Gun Groups; 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available AI–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – “STRONG CLIENT ACTIVITY, COUPLED WITH A GROWING GLOBAL ECONOMY AND SOLID U.S. CONSUMER ACTIVITY, LED TO RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS”; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold CHRS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 62.66 million shares or 0.54% more from 62.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp reported 2.44 million shares. Charles Schwab Inc has 0% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 349,933 shares. 521,539 were reported by Goldman Sachs. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Daiwa holds 0% or 440 shares. Pier Capital Limited Liability Company has 1.17% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 343,308 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Com owns 0.07% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 34,425 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited invested in 430,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 2.96M shares. Boston Ltd Com holds 37,927 shares. Carlson Cap LP reported 155,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Rhenman Prns Asset Ab reported 390,000 shares stake. 145,000 are held by Sivik Limited Liability Co.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $375.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oi S A by 2.84M shares to 2.88 million shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA) by 59,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,686 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2,360 shares to 8,110 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 10,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

