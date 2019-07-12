As Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Market Value Rose, Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Cut Position by $319,618; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Raised Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Stake by $398,328; Share Price Declined

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 24,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 190,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 215,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 192,702 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has risen 2.63% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 10/05/2018 – COHERUS BIO 1Q REV. $0, EST. $0; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 10/05/2018 – COHERUS BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 70C; 10/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Appoints Samuel Nussbaum, M.D. to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Rezolute Announces Appointment of Keith Vendola as Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Re-Submits Biologics License Application for CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate); 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 15/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 4,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,211 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, up from 185,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $86.01. About 298,473 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 33,390 shares to 200,962 shares, valued at $236.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golden Ocean Group Ltd by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in At Home Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CHRS shares while 25 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 62.32 million shares or 5.41% more from 59.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 631,263 shares. Legal General Gp Public accumulated 0% or 9,592 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 34,519 shares. Ghost Tree Cap stated it has 450,000 shares. Temasek (Private) Ltd invested in 0.62% or 6.56M shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 549,323 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hound Prtn Lc holds 1.96M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 49,500 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 1.57 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Platinum Inv Mngmt Limited reported 190,498 shares stake. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 179,125 shares. Partner Fund Lp has invested 0.29% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 4,459 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 215,149 shares. New York-based D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.01% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Analysts await Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 94.12% or $0.64 from last year’s $-0.68 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Coherus BioSciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.21% EPS growth.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Basic Materials E (IYM) by 3,500 shares to 9,880 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 29,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,650 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Transportation Average (IYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability Com owns 24,263 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Inc Llc has invested 0.3% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Oakworth has 0.03% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Botty Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.09% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). City Company Fl has invested 0.46% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Legal & General Public Limited Com owns 2.09 million shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.12% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Regentatlantic Cap reported 4,921 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 3,323 are owned by Johnson Invest Counsel. Cna has 1.68% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 94,200 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund holds 0.54% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 37,800 shares. Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moors Cabot Incorporated reported 0.19% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 451,340 shares.