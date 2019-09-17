As Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Market Valuation Rose, Knott David M Has Increased Holding; As Alliant Energy (LNT) Share Price Rose, Holder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Increased Holding

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 11,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 304,002 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.92 million, up from 292,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 457,339 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 30/05/2018 – Alliant Energy investing in renewables to keep costs low for customers; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems lntegrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Has Leading Position in Several Niche Insurance Markets; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Alliant, Interstate Power And Light, And Wisconsin Power And Light To Negative; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY- PLANS TO HAVE INVESTED $1.8 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE RENEWABLE ENERGY BY END OF 2020; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT FILES PLANS W/ WISCONSIN PSC TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc

Knott David M increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc. (CHRS) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 21,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The institutional investor held 62,387 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 40,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 299,455 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherus BioSciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRS); 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts and Acknowledges Coherus BioSciences Biologics License Application of CHS-1701 (Pegfi; 10/05/2018 – COHERUS BIO 1Q REV. $0, EST. $0; 03/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Re-Submits Biologics License Application for CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate); 15/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – U.S. FDA ACCEPTS COHERUS BIOSCIENCES BLA OF CHS-1701

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold CHRS shares while 34 reduced holdings.

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) by 12,900 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 167,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,347 shares, and cut its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc..

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,009 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold LNT shares while 119 reduced holdings.