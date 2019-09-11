As Coherent (COHR) Valuation Declined, Holder Eagle Asset Management Has Decreased by $23.60 Million Its Holding; Oberweis Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) by $2.27 Million as Stock Price Rose

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 78,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 273,750 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, up from 195,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 453,399 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN TO CARBO FUNDING AG IS SUBJECT TO SUCCESS OF CARBO FUNDING AG’S BOND TRANSACTION; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN COAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF COMPANIES S.A; 24/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 65% to 12 Days; 20/04/2018 – REG-HMS GROUP HMS GROUP: RUB 1.9BN COMPRESSOR CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF RUB 6.83 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 14C; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 EBITDA RUB 6.8 BN (+7% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS COMPANY’S LONG-TERM DIVIDENDS POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED – HMS TARGETS TO PAY OUT TOTAL DIVIDENDS IN REGION OF 50 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU PLANS SALE UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL INTL. GROUP

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 167,353 shares as the company's stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.39 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $169.74. About 479,731 shares traded or 48.21% up from the average. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 463,452 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $107.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 29,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Cno Financial Group Inc.

Analysts await Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 79.87% or $2.38 from last year’s $2.98 per share. COHR’s profit will be $12.65 million for 70.73 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Coherent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources has invested 0.05% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 38,242 shares. Oregon-based Becker Capital has invested 0.94% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Moreover, Westwood Hldgs Group has 0.1% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Polar Capital Llp has invested 0.05% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). First Interstate Commercial Bank, Montana-based fund reported 1,325 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 0% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 6 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 1,620 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 2.27 million shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 4,103 shares. Amer Century Incorporated holds 217,199 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Com invested in 450 shares or 0.02% of the stock. King Luther Cap Management Corp owns 3,295 shares. Qci Asset Inc Ny invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 729,040 shares.

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 323,079 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al reported 32,401 shares stake. Bbt Cap Limited Liability accumulated 0.28% or 7,583 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 33,100 shares. Hanseatic Management Service holds 0.24% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 7,762 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). 71,092 were reported by Cipher Capital Limited Partnership. Optimum Inv Advsr reported 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 731,050 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Llc has 32,477 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel has 0.14% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Jpmorgan Chase owns 199,686 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 418,813 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease.Com Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3,000 shares to 4,430 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bridgepoint Education Inc. (NYSE:BPI) by 90,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,071 shares, and cut its stake in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT).