As Coherent (COHR) Stock Price Declined, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Raised by $408,000 Its Holding; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Valuation Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 65.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 188,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 99,337 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.28 million, down from 287,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 1.00M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cap Glob accumulated 0.07% or 1.53M shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Sir Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 2.67% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Rampart Inv Management Communications Ltd invested in 1,445 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Management accumulated 14,017 shares. Swedbank accumulated 952,461 shares. Nomura Asset Management Co has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 549,257 shares. Dupont Capital invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Janney Mngmt has 72,021 shares. The California-based Private Ocean Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 104,557 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 3,495 shares.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 58,900 shares to 165,100 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 140,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.71 million for 14.55 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 5,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).