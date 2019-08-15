As Coherent (COHR) Stock Declined, Westwood Management Lowered Its Position; Alexandria Capital Has Upped Its Holding in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Coherent Inc. (COHR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The institutional investor held 195,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.68M, down from 207,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Coherent Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $136.43. About 126,014 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR); 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q EPS $2.61; 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 01/05/2018 – COHERENT 2Q ADJ EPS $3.37, EST. $3.49; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 09/04/2018 – New Quantum Coherent Device Developed at NPL Set to Support Robust Standards for the Measurement of Electrical Current; 25/04/2018 – ORNL Review: Electrical Control of Coherent Excitonic States for Electric and Electro-Optic Devices

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 1,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $13.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.89. About 1.62 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime has more than 100m paid members, Bezos reveals; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go’s store has no cashiers – and customers seem to love it so far; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes: Kudlow; 23/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos finally got Amazon into the top tier of the Fortune 500; 16/04/2018 – Drug sellers get a shot in the arm from Amazon report; 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s expanding growth profit gives the company more room to invest in its business and explore new areas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Central Secs Corp has invested 7.87% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Connable Office invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Nwq Ltd Co has 1.1% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Kames Cap Public Ltd Com has 0.9% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 225,043 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 854 shares. 61,926 are held by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. New York-based Beaconlight Cap Limited Company has invested 3.22% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Bangor Financial Bank invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). The California-based Franklin Res has invested 0.05% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 29,650 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Bancorp has 0% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 6,500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.77% or 1.02M shares.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 5,200 shares to 11,200 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,525 shares, and has risen its stake in The Trade Desk.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Scott Selber has invested 5.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lipe Dalton invested in 177 shares. Axiom Int De owns 57,527 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 642 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 2.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beaumont Limited Liability Company invested in 0.81% or 4,227 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 31 shares or 0% of the stock. London Of Virginia invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,874 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jw Asset Limited Liability Co holds 19,627 shares. 128 are owned by Founders Management Ltd Co. Chartist Ca has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barton Invest Management holds 13.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 46,416 shares. Napier Park Cap (Us) LP reported 1,400 shares.