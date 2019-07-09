As Coherent (COHR) Market Value Rose, Holder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Increased Its Holding; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Rose, Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Upped by $20.63 Million Its Stake

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 113,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 332,340 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.64M, up from 218,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.79B market cap company. It closed at $168.45 lastly. It is down 10.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 220% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.64. About 82,777 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 24.46% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.89% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver; 29/05/2018 – Coherent Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – COHERENT 2Q ADJ EPS $3.37, EST. $3.49; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR); 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (NYSE:EDN) by 110,920 shares to 327,364 shares, valued at $6.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 72,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 805,602 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 65,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 65,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,800 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 125,810 are owned by Invesco. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) or 14,000 shares. Proshare Advsrs reported 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Natl Bank reported 2,406 shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 450 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Street Corporation stated it has 593,921 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 18,800 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc reported 33,216 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 2.27 million shares. Td Asset owns 217,083 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 50,000 shares. Dupont Mgmt has 2,770 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 8,255 shares.

