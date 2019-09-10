As Coherent (COHR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Skylands Capital Lowered Its Stake; As Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Stock Declined, Rr Advisors Has Decreased by $1.14 Million Its Stake

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.98. About 43,648 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 14,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The hedge fund held 150,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39M, down from 165,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $167.09. About 515,097 shares traded or 60.46% up from the average. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR); 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q EPS $2.61; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 29/05/2018 – Coherent Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 50,000 shares to 690,000 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 29,125 shares to 303,525 shares, valued at $15.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) by 143,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 5,041 shares. Nwq Inv Mgmt Comm Ltd Liability Com reported 1.1% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.05% or 23,066 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.55% or 3,335 shares. Qci Asset Management Incorporated New York invested in 500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Boston Partners has 0.02% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Johnson Counsel stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). First Mercantile reported 450 shares. Invesco Ltd has 125,810 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise invested in 189,268 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.31% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 34,609 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Management owns 20 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 8,255 shares. 128,414 were accumulated by Artisan Ptnrs Partnership. 64 were accumulated by Fifth Third State Bank.