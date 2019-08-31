As Coherent (COHR) Market Valuation Declined, Robertson Opportunity Capital Boosted Its Stake; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $4.36 Million

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 220% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 147,654 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q EPS $2.61; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018; 29/05/2018 – Coherent Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 136,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.37M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 702,021 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Rev $209.3M; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 15,496 shares to 360,664 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 770,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c, Revenues Beat; Maintains Q3 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus, Affirms FY19 Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nichols College Selects ACI Worldwide to Simplify Student Payments – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc by 14,000 shares to 161,370 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 83,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

More notable recent Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Coherent (COHR) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Coherent Is At A Positive Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Coherent, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COHR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Coherent (COHR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Coherent Stock Fell 25.7% in May – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

