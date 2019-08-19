As Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (CTSH) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Lowered Stake by $1.03 Million; Xpo Logistics (Call) (XPO) Position Maintained by Apollo Management Holdings Lp

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (XPO) by 112.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 132,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 117,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $68.72. About 290,611 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (CTSH) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 14,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 224,146 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.24M, down from 238,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $62.21. About 837,642 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47

