As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Trimmed Position; As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bridgecreek Investment Management Decreased Its Holding

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 46,955 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.84M, down from 48,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $276.07. About 2.27M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 7,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 93,975 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96M, down from 101,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60.04. About 2.80 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stack Finance Mgmt accumulated 1.34% or 188,120 shares. Alta Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 2.52% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 382,808 shares. Choate Advsrs owns 61,153 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Moreover, Natl Pension Ser has 0.14% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 670,965 shares. Boys Arnold And invested in 5,420 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd has invested 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Johnson Counsel Incorporated owns 0.28% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 215,526 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc owns 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 11,625 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc stated it has 28,512 shares. Salem Inv Counselors reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt Com stated it has 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 336,918 shares. U S Investors holds 0.2% or 5,972 shares. Eqis Mgmt accumulated 23,262 shares.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 18,725 shares to 649,650 shares, valued at $17.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 51,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.95 million for 14.30 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognizant cutting more jobs? – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognizant: Continued Strength Across Verticals, With 25% Stock Upside Likely In 2019-20 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “ESG Investing: Is Facebook a Responsible Investment? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Adobe, FedEx and More Earnings to Watch For This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marketo leader Lucas exiting Adobe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chesley Taft Associate holds 0.9% or 39,334 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark owns 596 shares. Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 725 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Golub Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 695 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd stated it has 1,385 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Freestone Hldgs Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,137 shares. Crossvault Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.12% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 830 shares. Moreover, National Registered Investment Advisor Inc has 1.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,967 shares. Bamco New York accumulated 31,763 shares. Marsico Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 174,773 shares. Cadinha Commerce Limited Liability accumulated 9,780 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca holds 4.94% or 44,178 shares. Raymond James holds 58,080 shares. S&Co reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $478.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 9,320 shares to 27,150 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).