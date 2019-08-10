As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Valuation Declined, Riverhead Capital Management Lowered Its Position; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 584,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 13.68M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03B, down from 14.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 618,429 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 18/03/2018 – AUTOCANADA INC ACQ.TO : RBC RAISES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$27 FROM C$26; 06/04/2018 – CORRECT: RBC CEO CALLS FOR REDESIGN EDUCATION,LABOR INITIATIVES; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 27/03/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 09/03/2018 – ESURE GROUP PLC ESUR.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 275P FROM 250P; 13/04/2018 – Royal Mail falls after take-profit call from RBC; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Businessman Trotsenko eyes stake in Russia’s Globaltrans-RBC; 21/05/2018 – AdvisorHub: RBC Romps Again at Wirehouses’ Expense; 05/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; RATING OUTPERFORM

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 67,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 193,269 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00 million, down from 260,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.17M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 7,250 shares to 12,168 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 147,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Uniti Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 25,144 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 42,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 394,090 were reported by Barrett Asset Ltd Com. Waddell & Reed invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Kirr Marbach And Com Ltd Liability Com In reported 210,532 shares. Central National Bank & Trust And Trust Co holds 37,674 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. 83,370 are held by Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt Inc. Parametric Assoc Lc invested in 1.86 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Sather Fin Inc invested in 335,239 shares. Palouse Cap Mngmt reported 26,074 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 4,984 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.02% or 50,191 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Assoc has invested 0.43% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 171,102 are held by Regions Financial.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Cognizant (CTSH) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Was Slammed Friday – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Top Stocks to Help You Retire Wealthy – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Stocks for People Who Hate Investing – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “How to Make $10000 in Dividends Every Year – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5,250 shares to 10,425 shares, valued at $670,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp A Shares by 21,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Endo International Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).