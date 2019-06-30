As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Valuation Declined, Capital Investment Services Of America Upped Stake by $333,504; As Hyatt Hotels Class A (H) Shares Rose, Baskin Financial Services Has Lifted by $1.15 Million Its Position

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 4,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 170,263 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, up from 165,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 3.61M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A (H) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 15,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,069 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 173,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 441,006 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has declined 4.58% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.01% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 10/04/2018 – Cycas Enters French Market with Deal to Manage Hyatt’s First European Dual-Branded Hotel; 09/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima and Hyatt Centric Las Condes Santiago Open in Peru and Chile; 02/05/2018 – HYATT SEES FY REVPAR +2% TO +3.5%; 19/03/2018 – BLUE COAST HOTELS -SUPREME COURT SET ASIDE ORDER WITH RESPECT TO PARK HYATT GOA , RESORTS AND SPA , CO’S UNIT; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt to open first Grand Hyatt in Greece in third quarter; 23/05/2018 – Crestline Hotels & Resorts Announces Fund to Invest $300 Million in Growth Opportunities; 08/05/2018 – Andrew D. Wingate and Lucinda Falk, as Co-Trustees of Trusts, Hold 7.2% Stake in Hyatt Hotels; 07/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Miami’s Financial District; 03/05/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Place Melbourne Springvale

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 8 insider sales for $259,366 activity. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan also sold $34,015 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, January 18. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16 million. Frank Malcolm also sold $448,683 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, January 3. 3,013 shares valued at $190,667 were sold by Lennox James Patrick on Wednesday, January 2. 838 shares were sold by Telesmanic Robert, worth $54,470.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 224,146 shares. Hl Financial Limited Co invested in 0.08% or 75,052 shares. Trust Inv Advsrs accumulated 6,815 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.37% or 20,688 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 165,754 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Horan Capital Advisors Lc stated it has 35,598 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Comgest Global Investors Sas owns 12.8% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 8.07M shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd holds 156,100 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.18% or 143,282 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 674,452 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 3,776 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Insur Tx holds 0.27% or 72,017 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Twin Cap has invested 0.42% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Aperio Ltd Liability Company accumulated 424,962 shares.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 270 shares to 20,893 shares, valued at $24.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Com reported 21,802 shares. Wexford Limited Partnership reported 101,168 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 284,310 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 22,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc has 0% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 83,673 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 92,777 shares. Canandaigua Bank Tru reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 357,826 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 6,328 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 7,958 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 60,766 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis holds 160,487 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Prospector Partners Lc owns 0.54% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 49,065 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) accumulated 389 shares.

