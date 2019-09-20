As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Value Declined, Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Raised Its Holding by $2.30 Million; Lakewood Capital Management LP Cut Its Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Holding by $1.92 Million

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.50M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 913,826 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 36,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 968,207 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.37 million, up from 931,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $63.47. About 2.23M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera owns 285,226 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Westfield Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.29% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Williams Jones & Associates Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Vision Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.74% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ifrah Financial Serv holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,295 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.22 million shares. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Corp Nj accumulated 0.82% or 15,910 shares. 4,256 were reported by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated. The Ohio-based Tru Communication Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.67% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Shell Asset Mgmt Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 105,021 shares. John G Ullman Assocs Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Freestone Capital Lc reported 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Echo Street Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 34,125 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based Jlb & Assocs has invested 1.85% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $69.31 million for 8.57 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 1.14 million shares to 4.08M shares, valued at $187.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 188,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).