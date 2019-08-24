As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Value Declined, Holder Sandy Spring Bank Lowered Its Stake; As Berkley W R Com (WRB) Stock Value Rose, Grace & White Has Increased Its Holding by $681,016

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 29,946 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 45,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.24M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 12,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 36,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 24,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 419,035 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 171,640 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Altrinsic Global Limited Liability stated it has 661,097 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Covington Capital Mgmt owns 1,960 shares. Golub Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 636,954 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 10,751 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vision Capital Management has 0.9% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Rockland Tru has 1.06% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 500 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Planning. Howe Rusling stated it has 236 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc reported 0% stake. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2,830 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com owns 761 shares.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLU) by 5,984 shares to 55,912 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Corp Etf by 18,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

