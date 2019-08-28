As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Price Declined, Holder Cambridge Trust Company Cut Holding by $6.42 Million; London Co Of Virginia Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Decreased by $2.12 Million

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 70.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 89,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 37,651 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 126,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $59.61. About 393,653 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 18,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.52M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.26. About 3.28 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Tough Quarter Forces Cognizant to Cut Its 2019 Outlook – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cognizant Named a Leader in Application Modernization and Migration Services Report by Independent Research Firm – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Cognizant (CTSH) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,102 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Petrus Lta invested 3.25% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp has invested 0.46% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cannell Peter B & has 262,055 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 21,300 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 122,799 were accumulated by Greenleaf. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 97,975 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 47,362 shares. Kepos LP owns 91,575 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2,007 shares. Ifrah Serv Inc holds 0.15% or 5,393 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Ltd reported 276,771 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 0.19% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 264,228 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.14% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (EEM) by 8,316 shares to 453,821 shares, valued at $19.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) by 3,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Windsor Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,260 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability holds 4.16% or 326,423 shares. Elm Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Monarch Capital has invested 3.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 0.08% or 6,665 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 2.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 86,009 were reported by Scholtz Lc. Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Com has 78,481 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Alpinvest Partners Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 7,573 shares. Ulysses Mgmt Lc reported 254,000 shares. Telemus Lc holds 1.51% or 168,765 shares. Sabal Com invested in 295,242 shares. Knott David M, New York-based fund reported 1,400 shares. 833 are owned by Kwmg Lc. Carderock Capital Management invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Surface event coming Oct. 2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.