As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Declined, Seizert Capital Partners Boosted Its Position; Logan Capital Management Holding in Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Has Trimmed by $441,640 as Share Value Rose

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 23,539 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.74M, down from 25,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40 million shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 11,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 188,169 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.93 million, up from 177,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 3.07 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 61,298 shares to 508,760 shares, valued at $28.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS) by 47,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,324 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs Com (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masimo Corp Com (NASDAQ:MASI) by 8,036 shares to 84,471 shares, valued at $12.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.