As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Shares Declined, Rockland Trust Co Raised Holding; As Quidel (QDEL) Stock Price Declined, Oracle Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 1221% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.63M, up from 144,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 51,905 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 9.66% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.66% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 05/03/2018 quidel corporation | sofia lyme fia, sofia 2 analyzer, sofia | K173691 | 02/28/2018 |; 05/03/2018 – QUIDEL GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR POINT-OF-CARE SOFIA® LYME FLUORES; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Net $34M; 22/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Quidel, Exits MuleSoft; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Quidel Corporation- Sofia 2 Analyzer Catalog Number 20299 Sofia 2 is a bench top analyzer intended to be used with; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 4,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 138,190 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01M, up from 133,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $62.21. About 1.43 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold QDEL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 5,157 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 311,720 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 749,233 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership. Zacks Inv Management stated it has 13,860 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Serv Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 203 shares. 449,663 are held by Northern Tru Corp. James Rech Inc stated it has 0.04% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Axa invested in 0.01% or 39,108 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 8,641 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd holds 0% or 3,276 shares. Oracle Investment Mngmt Inc holds 1.90M shares or 26.52% of its portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company reported 147,669 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corp has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Shares for $1.16M were bought by Humphries Brian. $86,046 worth of stock was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Monday, February 4.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value E (IWS) by 74,627 shares to 90,191 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,915 shares, and cut its stake in Ipath Bloomberg Commodity In (DJP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis owns 0.21% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 458,244 shares. Penobscot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,972 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 0.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 4,510 are held by Moors & Cabot Inc. Cleararc Incorporated has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Girard Prns Limited has invested 0.34% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Intact Management holds 5,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corporation Tn has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 39 shares. Edmp Inc accumulated 43,096 shares or 3.05% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 1.93% or 2.79M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,463 shares stake. Two Sigma Ltd invested in 0.01% or 9,123 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Co invested 0.54% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Lpl Fincl Lc reported 53,849 shares. Gw Henssler Ltd holds 187,748 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio.

