As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Shares Declined, Palladium Partners Has Increased by $529,632 Its Stake; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Valuation Rose, Duquesne Family Office Upped Its Holding

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 7,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 126,993 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, up from 119,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.65. About 3.23M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 131,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.80 million, up from 110,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $17.54 during the last trading session, reaching $500.46. About 622,465 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

